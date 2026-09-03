TMC writes to President, Bengal governor over 'utter lawlessness' after Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata office ransacked

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Thursday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and West Bengal Governor RN Ravi, seeking appointments with AITC delegations to highlight what it alleged was lawlessness and the disturbing, systematic misuse of the police by the BJP in the state. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee . (Hindustan Times)

This comes after the office of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly ransacked and looted by unidentified men early Thursday.

Banerjee shared CCTV footage that purportedly shows masked men ransacking the office and fleeing with electronic equipment, including a television and other gadgets. The office is on the seventh floor of a multi-storey building on Camac Street in Kolkata.

On X, he alleged, “This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning.”