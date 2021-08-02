TMC writes to RS chairperson against MP suspension; gets help from Oppn parties

Trinamool Congress, the largest Opposition party in Parliament after the Congress, took help of its peers when it came to writing to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

The letter was sent to the chair after one of the Trinamool members, Shantanu Sen, was suspended from the House for gross misconduct. Sen had snatched the written statement from newly appointed IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw before tearing it into pieces when the latter was reading a statement in the wake of the Pegasus snooping controversy.

Trinamool’s July 30 letter, that seeks revocation of Sen’s punishment, was approved by none other than former finance minister P Chidambaram and CPI-M MP Bikash Bhattacharya, an arch rival of the Trinamool in Bengal.

According to two leaders in the know of things, the letter even quoted late Arun Jaitley to say disruption is at times a legitimate tool of the Opposition.

The letter also says that at least 12 leaders from various parties, including, Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Bhattacharya, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav, MDMK leader Vaiko, and Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, are ready to depose against Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Trinamool accused Puri of using abusive words against Sen after the latter tore the statement.