Parliament Highlights: RS could have only 3 hours 37 mins of proceedings so far

The monsoon session of Parliament resumed on Monday amid continuing protests by the Opposition, who targetted the Centre over several issues including the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, farm laws and the Pegasus snooping controversy.

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned several times during the day before being adjourned till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill that seeks to amend the country's general-insurance law and permit the government to offload its stake in state-governed insurance corporations.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that all Opposition floor leaders will meet have a breakfast meeting tomorrow at 9.30am at the Constitution Club in Delhi, which will also see the attendance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, news agency ANI reported citing sources.



