Parliament Highlights: RS could have only 3 hours 37 mins of proceedings so far
The monsoon session of Parliament resumed on Monday amid continuing protests by the Opposition, who targetted the Centre over several issues including the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, farm laws and the Pegasus snooping controversy.
Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned several times during the day before being adjourned till tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill that seeks to amend the country's general-insurance law and permit the government to offload its stake in state-governed insurance corporations.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that all Opposition floor leaders will meet have a breakfast meeting tomorrow at 9.30am at the Constitution Club in Delhi, which will also see the attendance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
-
AUG 02, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Of 10 sittings so far, RS could have only 3 hours 37 mins of proceedings: Govt sources
-
AUG 02, 2021 08:14 PM IST
Of total 50 working hours, 39 hours 52 mins have been lost due to disruptions: Govt sources
-
AUG 02, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Rajya Sabha productivity fell to 13.70% in second week from 32.20% in the first due to disruptions: Govt sources
-
AUG 02, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha passes General Insurance Nationalisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
Lok Sabha on Monday passed the General Insurance Nationalisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Both Houses will meet again tomorrow as sessions have been adjourned for the day.
-
AUG 02, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Both Houses adjourned till tomorrow
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till tomorrow owing to continuing uproar by Opposition MPs over Pegasus snooping row, farm laws, and other issues.
-
AUG 02, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow 11am
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow (August 3) 11am amid protests by Opposition MPs over pegasus, and other issues.
-
AUG 02, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Opposition floor leaders to meet at the Constitution Club tomorrow in Delhi, says Kharge
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that all Opposition floor leaders will meet tomorrow morning at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi will also attend the meeting, ANI reported citing sources.
-
AUG 02, 2021 02:55 PM IST
The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, passed in Rajya Sabha; House adjourned till 3.36pm
Both Houses of the Parliament only resumed at 2pm before being adjourned for the third time in the day owing to protests by Opposition MPs over pegasus, and other issues.
-
AUG 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 3.30pm amid uproar by Opposition MPs
-
AUG 02, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Both houses resume after being adjourned twice
The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha sessions have resumed after being adjourned twice during the day.
-
AUG 02, 2021 12:11 PM IST
'What is our fault if we want a discussion over Pegasus?': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lashed out at the Centre over the Pegasus hacking controversy by saying that Pegasus is a snooping matter and the opposition wanted a discussion on it.
-
AUG 02, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Mudra loan available for manufacturing, trading, services: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that the Mudra loan is available for manufacturing, trading, services along with activities allied to agriculture.
-
AUG 02, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Oppn uproar over farm laws
The Upper House of Parliament has been adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition uproar over the farmers protest against the farm laws.
-
AUG 02, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Lok Sabha session begins, speaker Birla congratulates PV Sindhu
The Lok Sabha session began on Monday morning and speaker Om Birla and other members of the House congratulated badminton player PV Sindhu for winning bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
-
AUG 02, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Centre responsible if House is not functioning: Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, lashed out at the Centre on Monday by saying that it was responsible if the Upper House of Parliament was not functioning. Kharge said the Centre will face challenges if there is a discussion on the Pegasus hacking controversy.
"They want Parliament to go on just like this, that their Bills get passed just like that & issues like inflation, Covid, fuel prices hike, Rafale get hidden," Kharge further said.
-
AUG 02, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Cong MP moves adjournment motion notice in LS over Pegasus
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Pegasus hacking controversy. "It should be noted that this kind of surveillance classifies as hacking, which is what spyware does and it would very much qualify as "unauthorised interception" or hacking as per Information Technology Act, 2000," Tewari said in his notice.
-
AUG 02, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Oppn to meet RS LoP to formulate strategy for day's proceedings
Rajya Sabha Floor leaders of like-minded opposition parties to meet at LoP (Leader of Opposition) Mallikarjun Kharge's office at 10.15 am to formulate strategy for the day's proceedings of the House.
-
AUG 02, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Rajya Sabha to discuss important bills today
The Upper House of Parliament will be seeing a discussion on important bills today including the Constitution(Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021.
-
AUG 02, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha today, which seeks to abolish tribunals or authorities under various laws by amending various statutes to streamline the justice delivery system.
