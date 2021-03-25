TMC hits out at BJP’s Bengal unit chief for ‘Bermuda shorts’ remark

Kolkata:

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday came under attack from the ruling Trinamool Congress for suggesting that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should wear Bermuda shorts to display injuries sustained on her leg during campaigning for the upcoming polls.

The TMC shared a 14-second video of Ghosh addressing a rally in the state’s Purulia district on WHEN on its official Twitter handle.

“Such distasteful remark is expected of Dilip Babu and nobody else. A remark against a woman chief minister proves that the BJP does not respect women. The mothers and sisters of Bengal will give a befitting reply on May 2,” the TMC tweeted while tagging Ghosh’s and Bengal BJP’s Twitter handles.

In the video, the BJP leader could be heard saying, “Her plaster was replaced with crepe bandage. But she is still showing her leg to everyone. She is wearing her saree in such a way that one leg is visible while the other is not. I have never seen anyone wearing a saree like this. If she has to show her leg then she can wear Bermudas so that people can see clearly.”

The CM sustained injuries on her leg during a roadshow in East Midnapore’s Nandigram on March 10. While the TMC has alleged that it was a deliberate attack on Banerjee, the EC ruled out any conspiracy. Banerjee is contesting against her former protégé Suvendu Adhikari, who recently joined the BJP.

Hitting out at the BJP leader, TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, “@BJP WB Pres asks in public meeting why Mamatadi is wearing a saree, she should be wearing “Bermuda” shorts to display her leg better. And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?”

The BJP, however, said that Ghosh’s statement was being misinterpreted. “A lot of remarks are made during election campaigns. Ghosh’s statement is being taken in a wrong way. Nobody has any intention to insult the chief minister,” BJP’s Bengal unit spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

The state goes to polls in eight-phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.