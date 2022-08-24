TMC leader to seek probe into alleged threats to judge for granting him bail

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested on August 11 in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling scam, on Wednesday said he would request Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge Rajesh Chakraborty to order a central agency probe into the alleged threats he received for granting him bail.

“I would request the judge to order a CBI probe into the threats he has received,” Mondal told journalists on Wednesday morning as he was being taken to the special CBI court in Asansol.

Chakraborty wrote a letter to Paschim Bardhaman district judge saying he was threatened that his family members will be implicated in cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act if he does not grant bail to Mondal. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Amit Malviya shared the letter on Twitter.

Bappa Chatterjee, a head clerk in the office of East Burdwan’s executive magistrate, who is accused of sending the letter, denied the allegation. He said his signature and the government stamp on the alleged threat letter have been forged.

A CBI official said the agency is likely to seek Mondal’s judicial custody for his further questioning. “He is a very powerful and influential person and may tamper evidence and manipulate witnesses if given bail. He is not cooperating,” said the official.

The CBI has claimed to have found properties registered in the names of Mondal’s family and close associates including his daughter, sister, nephew, and security guard. The properties, including plots, rice mills, hotels, and flats, are suspected to have been purchased with the proceeds of the alleged cattle smuggling. CBI is looking into at least 18 bank accounts.

On Tuesday, CBI officials visited an additional district sub-registrar’s office to scan records of land registrations.