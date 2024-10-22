TMC's Kalyan Banerjee suspended for a day over ‘unruly conduct’ at JPC Waqf meeting

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee was on Tuesday suspended for a day over his alleged unruly conduct during a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf bill.



HT has learned that Banerjee, a member of JPC on Waqf Bill, was suspended for a day and two meetings for using “unparliamentary” language against committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal and breaking a glass bottle and throwing at him under Lok Sabha Rules 261 and 374(1) (2). TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

The motion seeking Banerjee's suspension received nine votes in favour and eight against it.



High drama ensued during the JPC meeting when Banerjee smashed a glass water bottle and threw it away during a heated exchange of words with BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay.



The TMC leader injured his thumb and index finger and had to be given first aid. He was seen being escorted back to the meeting room by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The committee, chaired by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, was listening to the views of a group of retired judges and lawyers when the opposition members questioned what was their stake in the bill.

On Monday, the JPC met with officials from the ministry of minority affairs and invited them to provide oral evidence on the bill, ANI reported.

Opposition accused Centre of introducing Bill for political reasons

According to the ANI report, during the meeting opposition members questioned the consultative process behind the legislation. They accused the government of introducing the bill for political reasons, alleging it targeted the Muslim community.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi presented a nearly one-hour critique of the bill, raising concerns about its implications. Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee even asked whether Waqf, which exists in the name of Allah, is legally recognised by the state.



BJP members defended the bill, arguing that it is necessary for reforming Waqf property management and ensuring transparency. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to bring significant reforms, including digitization of records, stricter audits, increased transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied waqf properties.