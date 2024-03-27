TMC's Mahua Moitra, businessman Darshan Hiranandani get fresh ED summons in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case on March 28, official news agency PTI reported citing sources on Wednesday. Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.

Mahua Moitra, 49, was called for questioning earlier also by the ED. Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for “unethical conduct”, has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The fresh summons followed the earlier two summons when she skipped the investigation and did not appear before the investigators on March 11 and February 19. Mahua Moitra has been asked to join the probe with some documents related to some foreign investments related to the case.The agency wants to question Moitra in the case under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

The fresh summons comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Nishikant Dubey, a Lok Sabha member, has alleged that Mahua Moitra asked questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

The sources told PTI that transactions linked to a non-resident external (NRE) account are under the ED's scanner apart from a few other foreign remittances and fund transfers.

Mahua Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claims that she was being targeted as she raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)