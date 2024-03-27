PM Modi's strong words after dialling BJP candidate against Mahua Moitra of TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled Amrita Roy, a member of erstwhile royalty and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, and told her that he was working to ensure that nearly ₹3,000 crore “looted” from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate is returned to them. Amrita Roy (left), a member of erstwhile royalty and BJP candidate against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In a telephonic conversation with Amrita Roy, which was made public, Modi claimed that power and not country is the priority of opposition parties.

“PM Modi told 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor goes back to them through whatever assets and money the ED has attached from the corrupt,” a BJP source said.

According to the details of the conversation shared by the BJP, Modi put the amount of money, which was paid by people in the state as bribe for getting jobs, at ₹3,000 crore.

Modi told Amrita Roy to inform people about his stand and asserted that soon after coming back to power he will find a way, including making legal provisions if needed, to do so, news agency PTI reported.

Taking a dig at the Congress for its support to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a corruption case, Modi said those who made complaint against the AAP have now changed tack to help it.

“This shows that their priority is not country but power,” the PM said, asserting that the BJP-led alliance is fighting for a corruption-free country for the bright future of the youth while all the corrupt have come together on the other side to save each other.

Modi also slammed those who have targeted the erstwhile royalty for its alleged support to the British after the BJP named her its candidate.

Amrita Roy told Modi that her family is being called traitors and noted that Krishnachandra Roy worked for people and joined hands with other kings to save “Sanatan Dharma”.

To that, Modi asked her to not take any pressure, adding that they (TMC) practice vote bank politics and will make all kinds of wild allegations. They do so to hide their sins, he said.

On the one hand they seek evidence of Lord Ram's existence while on the other they cite incidents dating back to two and three centuries to defame others, Modi alleged.

"This is their double standards," Modi said, praising the king's legacy of social reforms and development and asking her to carry forward his legacy.

Expressing confidence of her win, he asked Amrita Roy to be ready with the agenda for the first 100 days for her constituency.

He also expressed confidence that West Bengal will vote for "Parivartan" (change) in the state.

The telephonic conversation comes on a day Mahua Moitra was issued a fresh summons by the ED in connection with irregularities in a foreign exchange contravention case, asking her to join the probe on Thursday, March 28.

The BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 in what was seen as a surge in its fortunes and it is looking to boost its tally this time round.