Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Sharad Pawar's NCP parliamentary panel meet today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Various political parties have released the list of their candidates who are seeking to get elected via the world’s largest democratic exercise. Political campaigns have started to woo the voters. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting will be held for electing representatives to the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The results will be announced on June 4. Support of at least 272 MPs in the Lok Sabha is required to form the government....Read More
The focus is on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the NDA, in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties. Ruling NDA government is aiming to secure the mandate to form the government for a third consecutive term. The alliance is targeting to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Besides voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission of India has also announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, as well as assembly bypolls for 26 vacant seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) Central Parliamentary Executive Committee meeting to held today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) Party will hold a meeting of the Central Parliamentary Executive Committee on Wednesday. Sharad Chandra Pawar's chief spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase has said that the Lok Sabha candidates will be discussed in the meeting, reported news agency ANI.
The meeting will be held in the presence of Sharad Pawar. Members of the Central Parliamentary Board of the party will be present in this meeting as well as the party's Maharashtra president MLA Jayant Patil, MP Supriya Sule, PC Chacko, Anil Deshmukh, and Jitendra Awhad.