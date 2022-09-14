Bengal clash: Mahua Moitra says torching police vehicle is ‘Chapter 1 in BJP’s…’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 14, 2022

The violence marks yet another face-off between the BJP and the TMC in a state that saw a fiercely fought assembly election last year that the latter won.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted about a mob, with BJP flags in hand, torching a police vehicle.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday took at swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party while sharing image of protesters with BJP flags torching a police vehicle the previous day. The Lok Sabha member, known for her fiery speeches and stinging jibes, said that the image was “Chapter 1 in BJP’s New Education Policy” on how to “methodically torch police vehicle.”

The TMC leader also wondered whether the saffron party will stand by its “bulldozer policy” if the West Bengal government takes similar action against "BJP workers who destroyed public property."

“Chapter 1 in BJP’s New Education Policy : how to methodically torch police vehicle. BJP simians in Kolkata yesterday,” Mahua Moitra said in a tweet.

“What if Bengal used Bhogiji Ajay Bisht’s model & sent bulldozers to homes of BJP workers who destroyed public property yesterday? Will BJP stand by own policy or get their chadds in a twist?” she added.

Parts of Kolkata and its outskirts resembled a battlefield on Tuesday as BJP supporters clashed with the police while trying to get past barricades erected to prevent them from marching towards the West Bengal secretariat ‘Nabanna’. During the clash, a group of men with BJP's flag in hands torched a police vehicle on Mahatma Gandhi Road in central Kolkata.

Sharing a video of the incident, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted, “Today, not just Bengal but the nation saw a glimpse of what @BJP4Bengal hooligans are capable of doing to our City of Joy.”

The BJP, however, denied any responsibility and tried to put the blame on TMC. BJP’s IT head Amit Malviya shared another video of the same incident and said, “Mamata Banerjee sent TMC cadres to pelt stones at the police so that later BJP could be blamed for it…”

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Topics
mahua moitra west bengal bengal bjp
