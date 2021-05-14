TN all-party meeting resolve to intensify on-going lockdown

Chennai: An all-party meeting led by chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday evening passed a unanimous resolution to intensify the on-going lockdown in Tamil Nadu on a day that the state reported 30,608 new cases taking the active caseload to 1,83,722. Number of deaths are also rising with 297 patients succumbing to the virus on Thursday.

The state went into a full lockdown from May 10 which will go on until May 24 to bring down rising cases in the second wave of Covid-19. Essential like groceries are allowed until 12 noon and restaurants can function only for take aways and delivery executives are permitted. All other activities had been halted and marriages and funerals were allowed with specific number of people. The specifics of how it will be further intensified is yet to be released by the government. “Officials will meet tonight to decide on the the aspects to intensify the lockdown and make an announcement,” health minister M Subramanian told reporters after the meeting.

A total of five resolutions were adopted at the meeting. An advisory committee which would comprise of representatives of all legislature parties in the state to make recommendations on control measures, all parties would extend their cooperation for relief work, all political parties have agreed to stop organising public meetings and political events and to set an example by adhering to the Covid-19 norms.

In the meeting which went on for almost three hours at the state secretariat, Stalin said that relaxations in the lockdown were announced only to ensure that livelihoods aren’t affected but people were using this as loopholes to violate lockdown norms.

