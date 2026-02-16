TN BJP chief Nainar Nagendran apologises over Trisha remark
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran apologises after remark on Trisha sparks backlash; says he deviated from his stand against personal comments
Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Monday apologised hours after he made remarks about actor Trisha Krishnan that triggered backlash.
“In my political career I do not allow any personal comments and nor do I make any. But that day I deviated from it,” Nagendran said.
Nagendran added that BJP national Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan and former state president K Annamalai had also made him understand that he should not have made such remarks. “I full heartedly apologise,” Nagendran said.
Nagendran on Saturday took Krishnan’s name while responding to a question about Vijay, the president of the fledgling Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who will be making his electoral debut in the upcoming elections.
“He is inexperienced. Tell him to come out first. Tell him to come out of Trisha’s house first,” Nagendran said.
Krishnan reacted to Nagendran’s remark linking her with actor-politician Vijay as “distasteful”.
“My client never expected that such distasteful and inappropriate remarks would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State’s political space,” read a statement released by Krishnan’s advocate.
“My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party nor does she intend to be. Further, just as my client has continuously maintained in the past, she has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics,” the statement added.
Sharing the statement on social media, Trisha wrote, “Disrespect must be called out.”
