Trisha issues strict warning against using her name in ‘distasteful’ comments: ‘Disrespect should always be called out'

The statement from her lawyer read, "Under the instructions from my client, Ms. Trisha Krishnan, a renowned Indian film actress, I am issuing this communique to place on record the following:

Actor Trisha Krishnan is issuing a clear statement following comments about her name and personal life made a few days ago. The controversy erupted after Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran commented on TVK President Vijay and Trisha. On Monday, Trisha took to her X account and posted an open letter from her lawyer stating that she does not want her name used in such a ‘distasteful’ manner and that she is not affiliated with any political party. (Also read: Trisha Krishnan hits back at rumours of her marriage to businessman: ‘Waiting for them to schedule my honeymoon too’ )

In the caption, Trisha added, “Disrespect should and always will be called out.”

Trisha and her equation with actor Vijay has received immense attention. The two have been a popular on-screen couple, working together in films like Ghilli and Leo. She also appeared in a cameo role in The GOAT. Vijay married Sangeetha in 1999, and they have two children, Sanjay and Divya.

Meanwhile, Vijay announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and stated his intent to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

On the work front, Trisha starred in Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly and Thug Life this year. She will soon star in Vishwambhara and Karuppu.