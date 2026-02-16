Trisha issues strict warning against using her name in ‘distasteful’ comments: ‘Disrespect should always be called out'
Trisha Krishnan released a statement, which stated that she is not affiliated with any political party and wishes to be defined only by her craft.
Actor Trisha Krishnan is issuing a clear statement following comments about her name and personal life made a few days ago. The controversy erupted after Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran commented on TVK President Vijay and Trisha. On Monday, Trisha took to her X account and posted an open letter from her lawyer stating that she does not want her name used in such a ‘distasteful’ manner and that she is not affiliated with any political party. (Also read: Trisha Krishnan hits back at rumours of her marriage to businessman: ‘Waiting for them to schedule my honeymoon too’)
Trisha shares official statement
The statement from her lawyer read, "Under the instructions from my client, Ms. Trisha Krishnan, a renowned Indian film actress, I am issuing this communique to place on record the following:
- This is with reference to the distasteful comment about my client which is circulating in the media.
- My client never expected such distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State's political space.
- My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party neither does she intend to be. Further, just as my client had continuosly maintained in the past, she has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics.
- My client wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment. Further and most importantly, it is common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse.
- It is requested that my client's name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her."
In the caption, Trisha added, “Disrespect should and always will be called out.”
Trisha and her equation with actor Vijay has received immense attention. The two have been a popular on-screen couple, working together in films like Ghilli and Leo. She also appeared in a cameo role in The GOAT. Vijay married Sangeetha in 1999, and they have two children, Sanjay and Divya.
Meanwhile, Vijay announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and stated his intent to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
On the work front, Trisha starred in Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly and Thug Life this year. She will soon star in Vishwambhara and Karuppu.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
