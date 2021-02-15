TN CM K Palaniswami says AIADMK always fulfilled poll promises unlike DMK
The ruling AIADMK has fulfilled its promises in election manifestos unlike arch-rival DMK, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Monday.
The DMK had given a "tall promise" of two acres of land each to landless poor families in its manifesto in 2006, which however, was never implemented, he said at a function here. On the other hand, the AIADMK has fulfilled all its promises from the days of its founder and late chief minister M G Ramachandran, he claimed.
Palaniswami was speaking at a function of mass marriage of 123 couples, organised by Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani here as part of the celebrations of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's 73rd birth anniversary falling on February 24.
Highlighting schemes for the welfare of women, he said the AIADMK government had distributed over Rs.4,200 crore worth marriage assistance in the last 10 years benefiting about 11.8 lakh women. Under the 'thaaliku thangam' (gold for mangalasutra), a pet scheme of Jayalalithaa, it had given 6,086 kg of gold worth Rs.1,796 crore.
Similarly under the Amma two-wheeler scheme, the government has given Rs.731 crore as subsidy benefiting 2.98 lakh women in purchase of the vehicles, Palaniswami said.
With a conducive climate, more investments were coming to the state, he said, claiming Tamil Nadu stood number one in the country in maintaining law and order.
In his address, Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam said the AIADMK rule was successful in getting various development projects from the Centre for Tamil Nadu. With more than ₹one lakh crore tax revenues from Tamil Nadu, the UPA regime at the Centre in which the DMK was a key partner failed to sanction any development projects to the state, he alleged.
The marriages were solemnised in Hindu, Islamic and Christian tradition as per the respective religion of the couple who were given 73 wedding gifts including mangalasutra made of one sovereign of gold (8 grams), bed, cot, almirah and other items needed for a family.
