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TN CM, political leaders condole passing of actor Ajith Kumar's mother

TN CM, political leaders condole passing of actor Ajith Kumar's mother

Published on: May 30, 2026 12:30 pm IST
PTI |
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Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, DMK president M K Stalin and several other political leaders on Saturday condoled the demise of actor Ajith Kumar's mother.

TN CM, political leaders condole passing of actor Ajith Kumar's mother

In his condolence message, Vijay said, "I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs Mohini, mother of my dear friend Mr Ajith Kumar. I pray that her soul may rest in peace at the holy feet of god. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar, who has lost a loving mother, and to his family. May they find strength and solace in this difficult time".

Taking to X to offer his condolences, Stalin said, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs Mohini Mani, mother of my dear brother Mr Ajithkumar. There are no words to comfort Ajithkumar, who now mourns the loss of a mother who gave him life and took joy in seeing him reach great heights. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies go out to Mr Ajithkumar and his family."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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