TN cuts RT-PCR rate, rolls out jabs for 18-44 age group

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday launched the vaccination drive for 18-44 age group in the state. The state government also slashed prices of RT-PCR tests from ₹1,200 to ₹900 in private labs across the state and declared mucormycosis as a notified disease.

For those who are covered under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), the RT-PCR test price has been reduced from ₹800 to ₹550. The prices of pooled samples are reduced from ₹600 to ₹400. Additionally, ₹300 can be levied for testing at home. State health secretary J Radhakrishnan issued a notice on Thursday on this regard.

After last year, this is the second time that prices are being capped. Tamil Nadu only conducts RT-PCR tests and not rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, Stalin launched the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group from Tiruppur district. The state received 960,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre for this age group while another 420,000 doses are soon to be delivered to the state, officials in know of the development said. Tamil Nadu was among several states that could not roll out vaccines for this age group on May 1 due to shortage. However, several private hospitals that had procured vaccines were already vaccinating the age group. The state plans to procure 15 million doses through the Centre and 35 million doses through a global tender.

On Thursday, Governor Banwarilal Purohit declared mucormycosis or black fungus as a notified disease under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. It effectively means that from now on all hospitals treating the fungal infection will have to notify the public health department. Nine people have been identified with mucormycosis in Tamil Nadu. “Of the nine, seven patients are diabetic,” Radhakrishnan said at a press briefing. “Treatment has been started for all them. There is no death reported till now,” the state health secretary added.