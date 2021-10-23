Tamil Nadu eases Covid-19 curbs; allows movie theatres to run at full capacity from Nov 1. Check full details

The Tamil Nadu government led by chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended the statewide restrictions pertaining to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic till November 15. However, several curbs have been relaxed as per the new order, including allowing 100 per cent occupancy in film theatres, among others, from November 1 onwards.

The decision to lift certain curbs was made following a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Stalin at the Secretariat today, an official release noted.

Last month, the state government had announced reopening of schools from classes 1 to 8 from November 1 onwards. Besides, the lockdown curbs were extended till October 31. Stalin, at the time, had said that the decision to reopen schools was made as “prolonged closure of schools” were causing stress to students and also resulting in their “learning loss.”

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported as many as 1,140 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall case count of the southern state to 26,94,089. With 17 fresh fatalities, the death toll of the state currently stands at 36,004. There are 13, 280 active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, according to the health bulletin data.

What has been allowed?

1. Movie theatres have been allowed to function at 100 per cent occupancy from November 1 onwards.

2. Schools for classes 1 to 8 can reopen on rotational basis from November 1 onwards.

3. Inter-state air conditioned (AC) and non-AC buses, barring those connecting Tamil Nadu to Kerala, can run at 100 per cent occupancy among districts and other states.

4. The 11pm deadline for shops, bakeries and restaurants have been lifted from today in view of the upcoming festive season.

5. Indoor and outdoor sports, sports training, and use of swimming pools for therapeutic requirements have been permitted with immediate effect.

6. Bars and standalone bars have been allowed to run.

7. Shooting for films have been allowed as well, but crew must mandatorily adhere to all Covid-19 protocols and those participating in the process must have been inoculated with both shots of the vaccine.

What is yet to be allowed?

The Stalin-led government has extended the ban on public gatherings, and conducting festivals and political events.