TN extends ban on festivals till Oct 31, says events could be Covid ‘super spreaders’

Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday extended its ban on religious gatherings in the state until October 31, as part of its efforts to prevent a third wave of Covid-19 infections in the state. Chief minister MK Stalin announced the extension of the ban, which has been imposed on top of the existing Covid-19 restrictions in the state until September 15.

In its order, the TN government expressed concerns that such events (festivals, political, social and cultural gatherings) could become potential super spreaders of Covid-19. The high caseload in neighbouring Kerala and the advent of Nipah virus have also been factored in making the decision, the order showed. The state referred to a report by the Union ministry of home affairs which had warned that a third wave is highly possible during the months of September and October.

The order assumes significance as the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is set to be celebrated on September 10. While the DMK government has banned public installation of idols and celebrations across the state, K Annamalai, leader of the state’s BJP unit, has said that the party would celebrate the festival by placing deities outside the gates of 100,000 homes. He also called upon the people to do the same.

However, for celebrating the birthdays and the death anniversaries of national/state leaders, district heads have been allowed to garland their icons and a maximum of five people from the families of such leaders and five more from the political fraternity have been allowed, conditional to a pre-approved permission by the district administration. No let up would be allowed in following Covid appropriate behaviours such as using masks and maintaining social distance.

Previously on August 30, the state government had directed the public to celebrate the festival in their homes. It said that processions and public installation of the deities would not be allowed. The festival is usually the occasion for a long procession of many Ganesh-idols that would be taken to be dissolved in water bodies such as ponds and beaches. However, in view of the pandemic, the government had denied permission for any processions and allowed individuals to take the deities from their homes and dissolve them in nearby water bodies. The people were also advised to place them in nearby temples, after which the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HRCE) department in the state would arrange for dissolving them methodically.

In the state capital Chennai, the shore has been completely locked down for immersing the idols, especially in the stretch between Santhome and Napier Bridge.

With reference to the spread of Covid-19 and the recent Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, the TN government said that surveillance has been bolstered in bordering districts and buses to Kerala have also been suspended.