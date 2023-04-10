Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TN governor gives assent to bill banning online gambling

Apr 10, 2023 05:54 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has given his assent to a bill banning online gambling which was adopted in March by the state Assembly for a second time.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has given his assent to a bill banning online gambling which was adopted in March by the state Assembly for a second time, official sources said on Monday.

The Governor has cleared the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, they said.

The bill was adopted again on March 23 by the Assembly after it was returned by Governor Ravi earlier.

