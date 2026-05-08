...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

TN Governor's office yet to send invite to TVK as it has not shown majority to form govt: Sources

Vijay on Friday called on Governor for the third consecutive time, seeking to form the government after the Left Parties offered their ‘unconditional support’

Updated on: May 08, 2026 11:10 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik
Advertisement

Lok Bhavan, the Governor's office in Tamil Nadu, is learnt to have not yet sent an invite to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief C Joseph Vijay to form the government, as it is yet to receive a letter from one of the parties that has extended its support to TVK, as of 10.30 pm on Friday.

TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim to form the government at Lok Bhavan, in Chennai on Friday. (Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan/ANI Photo)(Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan)

Vijay flanked by senior party functionaries on Friday called on Governor Arlekar for the third consecutive time, seeking to form the government after the Left Parties, CPI and CPI (M), offered their 'unconditional support'.

TVK has emerged as the single largest party securing 108 seats. It has bagged the support from Congress who have 5 MLAs under its kitty while two each were from the Left parties, CPI and CPI (M).

Extending their support to the TVK, the CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian and CPI (M) P Shanmugam addressed a joint press conference offering 'unconditional support' from outside. Shanmugam clarified that the Left parties would not ask for cabinet berth.

Track Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE

TVK has a total of 108 seats, Congress offered 5, the two left parties has two seats each totalling to 117.

As no letter has been received from from Governor's office, it is not clear whether the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay which was planned for May 9 at 11 am would be held.

 
tamil nadu election tamil nadu assembly election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / TN Governor's office yet to send invite to TVK as it has not shown majority to form govt: Sources
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.