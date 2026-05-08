TN Governor's office yet to send invite to TVK as it has not shown majority to form govt: Sources

Lok Bhavan, the Governor's office in Tamil Nadu, is learnt to have not yet sent an invite to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief C Joseph Vijay to form the government, as it is yet to receive a letter from one of the parties that has extended its support to TVK, as of 10.30 pm on Friday.

TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim to form the government at Lok Bhavan, in Chennai on Friday. (Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan/ANI Photo)(Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan)

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Vijay flanked by senior party functionaries on Friday called on Governor Arlekar for the third consecutive time, seeking to form the government after the Left Parties, CPI and CPI (M), offered their 'unconditional support'.

TVK has emerged as the single largest party securing 108 seats. It has bagged the support from Congress who have 5 MLAs under its kitty while two each were from the Left parties, CPI and CPI (M).

Extending their support to the TVK, the CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian and CPI (M) P Shanmugam addressed a joint press conference offering 'unconditional support' from outside. Shanmugam clarified that the Left parties would not ask for cabinet berth.

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{{^usCountry}} It was during this press conference Veerapandian said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Chief Thol Thirumavalavan went on record that he would support whatever the decision is taken by the Left Parties and he would also offer two seats to TVK extending his party's support which would take the overall tally to 119. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was during this press conference Veerapandian said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Chief Thol Thirumavalavan went on record that he would support whatever the decision is taken by the Left Parties and he would also offer two seats to TVK extending his party's support which would take the overall tally to 119. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After receiving the offer of support from the Left parties, TVK Chief Vijay along with senior party functionaries called on Governor Arlekar seeking his invitation to form the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After receiving the offer of support from the Left parties, TVK Chief Vijay along with senior party functionaries called on Governor Arlekar seeking his invitation to form the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sources said the letter from the VCK camp was not there in the memorandum submitted to the Governor's office which puts the total number of seats TVK has to 117, just short of the majority 118 mark of the 234 Assembly segment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources said the letter from the VCK camp was not there in the memorandum submitted to the Governor's office which puts the total number of seats TVK has to 117, just short of the majority 118 mark of the 234 Assembly segment. {{/usCountry}}

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TVK has a total of 108 seats, Congress offered 5, the two left parties has two seats each totalling to 117.

As no letter has been received from from Governor's office, it is not clear whether the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay which was planned for May 9 at 11 am would be held.

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