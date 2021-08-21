Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TN health minister inaugurates round-the-clock Covid-19 vaccination camps in all district capitals

The announcement came as the state government has decided to relax several curfews in the state, earlier on Saturday.
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the 24/7 Covid-19 vaccination centre on Saturday. (Twitter/@Subramanian_ma)

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday inaugurated full-time vaccination camps against Covid-19 in all medical college hospitals in the district capitals in the state. State health minister Ma Subramanian took to Twitter to announce the commencement of such centres.

“As per the instructions of the honourable chief minister of Tamil Nadu, full time (24/7) full-time vaccination camps were inaugurated at the medical college hospitals in all district capitals of Tamil Nadu,” Subramanian tweeted in Tamil.

The announcement came as the state government has decided to relax several curfews in the state. In a statement on Saturday evening, chief minister MK Stalin announced that the Covid-19 curfew in the state has been extended until 6am on September 6. However, the state government has also offered several relaxations in view of the receding number of daily infections in the state. The relaxations were announced following a review meeting chaired by Stalin and attended by several state officials.

During the meeting, the importance of vaccinating all people in the state and the measures towards that were also discussed, following which the vaccination camps have been commenced.

Also read | Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 curbs till September 6, but gives fresh relaxations

Further, the state government has decided to reopen the educational institutes from September 1. Students belonging to classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 and colleges would be allowed to attend schools based on a rotational basis and following the standard operating procedures (SOP) previously released. Theatres were reopened allowing 50% of seating capacity at a time and swimming pools have also been opened to athletes alone. Other relaxations include the reopening of botanical gardens, zoological parks and boathouses for the public.

According to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, 28,035,129 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in TN as of 7am on the day. In the capital city of Chennai, 3,597,849 people have been vaccinated until August 20, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said.

Meanwhile, the total confirmed cases in the state reached 2,599,255 on Saturday after 1,652 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 34,686 as 23 people succumbed to the illness, a bulletin from the state health department showed.

