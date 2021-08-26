Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TN introduces Bill for quota to govt school students in professional courses

The Cabinet decision to table the Bill was based on the recommendation of the justice D Murugesan (retired) committee to address the issue of fewer government students getting into professional courses
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu on Thursday introduced a Bill in the assembly to provide 7.5% reservation to government school students for admissions in professional courses. These include engineering, law, veterinary sciences, fisheries and agricultural courses in universities, private colleges, government, and government-aided colleges.

The Cabinet decision to table the Bill was based on the recommendation of the justice (retired) D Murugesan committee to address the issue of fewer government students getting into professional courses.

“Government students competing with private students are struggling to get higher education of their choice,” chief minister MK Stalin said in the assembly, quoting data from the past few years that showed a declining trend of government students in professional colleges. Stalin said the government is introducing a 7.5% reservation in this case, similar to the 7.5% internal reservation introduced last year for undergraduate medical admissions.

The commission recommended not less than 10% of seats to be set apart for government students in professional courses without affecting the existing reservation of the state. This would apply to students who have studied from class 6 to 12 in state government schools.

The Government decided “to take affirmative action so as to bring about real equality” between government school students and private school students by “setting apart certain percentage of seats on preferential basis”, the statement regarding the Bill read. “The Bill seeks to give effect to the above decision,” it said.

Last year, the AIADMK-led government introduced a 7.5% horizontal reservation to government school students who cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions in undergraduate medical colleges.

