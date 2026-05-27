Chennai, Political leaders in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday extended their heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the eve of Bakrid , universally calling for the strengthening of communal harmony, brotherhood, and the spirit of selfless sacrifice.

TN leaders extend Bakrid greetings; emphasise sacrifice, harmony, coexistence

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his official message, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay extended warm greetings on the eve of the festival, highlighting Bakrid as a sacred occasion that instils the core values of faith, sacrifice, mercy, humanity, and sharing among mankind.

"Bakrid is celebrated to commemorate the supreme devotion and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who willingly came forward to sacrifice his son Ishmael, in accordance with the divine command," the Chief Minister noted.

He added that the festival strongly underscores the necessity of sharing happiness with the poor and ensuring that love and equality prevail in society.

CM Vijay urged everyone to pledge towards further flourishing humanity and interfaith harmony on this auspicious day.

DMK President M K Stalin conveyed his deep-seated festival wishes, wishing health, wealth, peace, and joy to the Muslim community, whom he described as forever close and affectionate to his heart.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "The virtues of benevolence and charity, celebrated by Saint Valluvar as the 'joy of giving,' are exemplified by the Muslim community as they dedicate a portion of their hard-earned wealth to alleviate the sufferings of the poor, adhering strictly to the codes of Prophet Muhammad," Stalin said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The virtues of benevolence and charity, celebrated by Saint Valluvar as the 'joy of giving,' are exemplified by the Muslim community as they dedicate a portion of their hard-earned wealth to alleviate the sufferings of the poor, adhering strictly to the codes of Prophet Muhammad," Stalin said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the historical bond, the DMK chief emphasised that the relationship between the DMK and the Muslim community possesses a deep, sublime, and genuine bond that transcends political or social reasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the historical bond, the DMK chief emphasised that the relationship between the DMK and the Muslim community possesses a deep, sublime, and genuine bond that transcends political or social reasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He reaffirmed that whether in power or out of power, the party stands shoulder-to-shoulder as a true friend in fighting for the rights and protection of the Muslim community, promising that this close relationship will continue forever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He reaffirmed that whether in power or out of power, the party stands shoulder-to-shoulder as a true friend in fighting for the rights and protection of the Muslim community, promising that this close relationship will continue forever. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also conveyed his heartiest festival wishes, stating that Bakrid exemplifies the philosophy that those with deep faith in the Almighty will never hesitate to make any sacrifice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also conveyed his heartiest festival wishes, stating that Bakrid exemplifies the philosophy that those with deep faith in the Almighty will never hesitate to make any sacrifice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"To eradicate injustices, conspiracies, animosity, and righteousness-defying elements that act as roadblocks to national and social progress, numerous sacrifices and acts of dedication are required," Palaniswami remarked.

Invoking the ideals of late leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the former CM called on citizens to commit themselves to working with a spirit of dedication to foster humanitarian values, peace, and brotherhood globally.

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, in his statement, noted that the festival transcends the boundaries of colour, caste, language, race, and nationality to unite humanity under the single emotion of global brotherhood.

PMK President Dr Anbumani Ramadoss observed that Bakrid is not merely a festival but a profound reminder of devotion, philanthropy, and mutual respect. He pointed out the wonderful socio-economic lesson embedded in the sacrificial ritual, where the meat is strictly divided into three equal portions to be shared among neighbors, the underprivileged, and family, ensuring that the marginalised are supported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth too extended her heartiest festival greetings to Muslim brothers and sisters across the country.

In a statement, she said this festival stands as a symbol of sacrifice and benevolence, emphasising core values like humanity, compromise, and brotherhood. Praying for everyone to celebrate the day with peace, happiness, and affection under divine grace, Premallatha urged citizens to share their happiness with the poor and expressed her wishes for religious harmony, unity, and love to overflow in society.

Meanwhile, Social Democratic Party of India State President Muvahidu Mukhtar Mubarak also conveyed his Bakrid wishes, stating that the courage, wisdom, and absolute dedication displayed by Prophet Ibrahim against autocratic forces serve as an enduring guide for humanity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mubarak added that on this holy day, people must resolve to protect democracy and work actively to uplift the oppressed and marginalised sections of society.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON