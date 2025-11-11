TN man murdered inside police residential quarters, 1 arrested

A man was murdered inside a police residential quarters in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district on Monday even as Chief minister M K Stalin was in the town for government events and has been facing mounting criticism of deteriorating law and order. A man was murdered inside a police residential quarters in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Thamaraichelvan, a 25-year-old who worked in the real estate business. The motive of the murder was previous enmity involving real estate, police said. Five suspects chased the victim near a locality, Bheemnagar when the deceased was on a two-wheeler. He was knocked down after the gang hit his two-wheeler with their bikes and he ran into the new police residential quarters nearby hoping that the secure housing for police would save him, according to those in the know of the matter. “But the gang attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot and fled,” said a police officer in Trichy.

A case of murder has been registered at Trichy’s Palakkarai Police Station. Police have arrested one Ilamaran and they are on the look out for four others — Ganesan, Nandhu, Satheesh, and Prabhakaran.

The body of the deceased was sent to the Trichy government hospital for postmortem. The opposition criticised the DMK regime over the crime.

“In the DMK regime, law and order in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated to such an extent that there is not a single day without murders taking place,” said BJP’s former TN state president K Annamalai. “As the peak of this, this morning, in the Marching Pettai area of Bheeman Nagar in Tiruchirappalli city, in a region with a high concentration of schools—particularly inside the police quarters themselves—someone has been hacked to death, which has put public safety in jeopardy. Chief Minister Stalin is currently staying in Tiruchirappalli itself. Even so, for such a murder to occur right inside the police quarters demonstrates the pathetic state of law and order in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has sunk to a level where women, the elderly, children—no one has any safety. The Chief Minister, who is responsible for the police department, has left the police force in an utterly helpless state, which is Tamil Nadu’s curse.”