TN mandates negative RT-PCR certificate for arrivals from Kerala

After Karnataka, Tamil Nadu has made a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) negative certificate mandatory for those entering the state from Kerala, which is struggling to contain the second wave of Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian on Sunday announced that starting early morning August 5, those from Kerala wanting to enter Tamil Nadu will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test certificate due to rising Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring state. Kerala reported more than 20,000 fresh infections of the novel coronavirus for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

“Though the government (of Kerala) and health officials are making all efforts to bring it under control, Covid-19 cases are spiking rapidly so we have... to do this surveillance for those arriving from Kerala for whom RT-PCR negative test certificate is mandatory,” Subramanian said. He added that this was an instruction from chief minister M K Stalin. Those who have taken two doses of vaccines can enter the state after a 14-day period by showing evidence of receiving both vaccine doses..., he added.

In Tamil Nadu, there has been a marginal increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with 1,859 new infections reported on Thursday, 1,947 on Friday and 1,986 on Saturday. The state is conducting more than 1.5 lakh RT-PCR tests every day.

The state government has informed districts bordering Kerala such as Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi and Coimbatore to be vigilant. “There are as many as 13 points of entry in Coimbatore and we have given enough time for the inspection to begin,” the health minister said. Earlier, the Karnataka government also made RT-PCR negative certificates mandatory for those looking to enter the state from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Though Tamil Nadu has resumed most activities, movie theatres and private bars remain closed as the state on Saturday extended the on-going phased lockdown until August 9 with no additional relaxations. While doing so, the government empowered district collectors, corporation commissioners and the police to enforce localised lockdowns if there was crowding at a particular place.