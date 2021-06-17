TN school founder arrested in sexual abuse case: Police

Chennai: The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday arrested self-styled godman Siva Sankar Baba (72), founder of Sushil Hari International School near Chennai, from the outskirts of New Delhi following complaints of sexual abuse by former students.

The accused was arrested from Chittaranjan Park and was produced in a local court to obtain a transit warrant to bring him to Chennai, a statement from the agency said.

“On his arrival, further investigation will be carried out,” a senior CB-CID officer, who did not wish to be named, said. The accused will later be produced in a court in Chennai for remand to judicial custody, the agency said.

The incident came to light after a few alumni of the residential school in Kelambakkam near Chennai alleged on social media that they were sexually abused by the accused when they were studying in the school. The revelations came amidst a flurry of similar disclosures by students of several schools in Chennai, following an incident involving a teacher at Padma Seshadri Bal Bhavan (PSBB), one of the city’s most storied schools.

Last week, three FIRs were registered against Sankar , including under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at the All Women Police Station in Mahabalipuram. The Tamil Nadu director general of police later handed over the case to CB-CID who then began a search for the accused.

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR) is conducting an independent probe into the case and has also issued summons to school officials.

On June 11, both Sankar and the school principal (who tested positive for Covid-19) failed to turn up for the probe.

“We will issue another summons to the principal and then submit a final report to the government,” TNSCPCR chairperson Sarawathy Rangasamy said.

The school management has not released any official statement so far.