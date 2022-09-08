TN students score lowest in basic maths; Bihar, Bengal top in 'superior skills' | List

Tamil Nadu has the highest number of students lacking the most basic numeracy skills, according to an NCERT study, followed by Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Gujarat. Such students, as a result, generally cannot complete the most basic grade-level tasks like the identification of numbers, addition, and subtraction. On the other hand, states like West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have the highest number of students who have either suﬃcient knowledge and skill, or have developed superior knowledge and skill and can complete complex grade-level tasks.

Overall, at least 11 percent of learners lack the most basic numeracy skills while 37 per cent are in the category that says “learners have limited knowledge and skills and they can partially complete basic grade-level tasks”.

The data was revealed in the national report on benchmarking for ‘oral reading fluency with reading comprehension and numeracy 2022’. The NCERT study is aimed at providing reliable and valid data about Grade 3 students to know what they are able to do in foundational literacy and numeracy and the extent of learning outcomes being achieved.

About 86,000 Class 3 students from 10,000 state government schools, government-aided schools, private recognised and central government schools were covered in the large scale foundational learning study. It was conducted in 20 languages which are being used as a medium of instruction in various state/UTs covering - Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, English, Garo, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The study also highlighted that in eight languages more than a quarter of the children of Class 3 assessed for oral reading frequently performed below global minimum proficiency.

The test included number identification, number discrimination, addition, subtraction, division, and multiplication, fractions, and identifying patterns comprising numbers and shapes.

State wise distribution of students by global prociency levels

Global Prociancy Levels Below Partially Meets Global Minimum Prociency Partially Meets Global Minimum Prociency Meets Global Minimum Prociency Exceeds Global Minimum Prociency Denition Learners lack the most basic knowledge and skills. As a result, they generally cannot complete the most basic grade-level tasks. Learners have limited knowledge and skills. As a result, they can partially complete basic grade-level tasks. Learners have developed sufficient knowledge and skill. As a result, they can successfully complete the most basic grade-level tasks. Learners have developed superior knowledge and skill. As a result, they can complete complex gradelevel tasks. Benchmark 0-42 Score Points 43-69 Score Points 70-83 Score Points 84 and above Andaman & Nicobar Islands 5 57 33 5 Andhra Pradesh 9 38 44 9 Arunachal Pradesh 8 49 37 6 Assam 18 36 38 8 Bihar 9 25 48 18 Chandigarh 14 47 38 1 Chhattisgarh 18 41 36 5 Daman Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli 8 33 52 7 Delhi 12 41 40 7 Goa 15 50 32 3 Gujarat 18 44 31 7 Haryana 8 41 45 6 Himachal Pradesh 5 36 48 11 Jammu and Kashmir 28 34 30 8 Jharkhand 2 30 55 13 Karnataka 8 36 42 14 Kerala 7 38 46 9 Ladakh 1 48 41 10 Lakshadweep 3 17 76 4 Madhya Pradesh 13 46 35 6 Maharashtra 11 37 42 10 Manipur 7 39 43 11 Meghalaya 8 40 42 10 Mizoram 9 40 39 12 Nagaland 16 56 26 2 Odisha 13 29 44 14 Puducherry 9 39 38 14 Punjab 10 37 45 8 Rajasthan 7 38 44 11 Sikkim 13 49 36 2 Tamilnadu 29 48 20 3 Telangana 11 38 40 11 Tripura 7 31 50 12 Uttar Pradesh 7 31 49 13 Uttarakhand 7 34 54 5 West Bengal 5 26 53 16

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON