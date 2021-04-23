TN can share O2 if state’s needs are met: Madras HC

Chennai: Tamil Nadu can help other states in need of oxygen amid the relentless surge in Covid-19 cases if it has good production capacity and its own needs were met, the Madras high court observed on Thursday.

The court’s observation came after the state government informed that there is no shortage of oxygen or Remdesivir, a drug used in treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The court had taken suo-motu cognizance of reports that the Centre had diverted supply of oxygen to other states without the consent of the Tamil Nadu government, and shortage of the antiviral drug.

“We are one country. If we have the resources here, we must share it,” a bench comprising chief justice Sanjib Banerjee and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

The bench, however, raised concerns over the new pricing of Covid-19 vaccines and the financial burden it would cause on lower income groups.

The observation also came shortly before the Supreme Court took suo-motu cognisance of the prevailing Covid-19 situation and sought a “national plan” to fight various issues on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had directed advocate general (AG) Vijay Narayan to focus on four areas -- the availability of the antiviral drug, oxygen, ventilators and vaccines. He also directed additional solicitor general (ASG) R Sankaranarayanan, who was representing the Centre, to be present for the hearing at 2.15 pm.

During the hearing later, the state government informed the court that Tamil Nadu has a storage capacity of 1,167 tonnes of oxygen with a daily manufacturing capacity of 400 tonnes and that only 250 tonnes were being used for treatment as of now. Additionally, Puducherry has a production capacity of 150 tonnes, it added.

“Recently, about 65 tonnes of oxygen were diverted from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but it did not affect our capacity at all,” the AG said.

Out of 9,600 ventilators, 5,887 are earmarked for Covid-19 treatment in government hospitals. On the other hand, 3,000 ventilators are available in private hospitals. 3,10,000 vials of Remdesivir which is more than enough to meet contingencies, he added.

The government also said that it is prepared to face any emergency and that a contingency plan was being prepared in case of an unforeseen situation. At present, there is no shortage in the four areas, it added.

Taking note of the new pricing for vaccines announced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the court asked the ASG to consider the financial burden it would cause on the citizens. On Wednesday, the SII, which locally manufactures the Covishield vaccine, fixed the price at ₹400 for government and ₹600 for private players per dose.

“If the people do not take the vaccine, they will continue to remain as carriers and spreaders,” the bench said, taking into consideration that all those above 18 years of age would be eligible for the jab from May 1.

It also urged the Centre to consider the requirements of the less privileged and those without basic resources and adequate jobs in the wake of the 2020 lockdown.

Besides this, the court called for special measures to ensure minimum spread during Ramzan and on May 2 when counting of votes for the April 6 assembly elections will be conducted.

The court said it was not interfering in the state’s functioning but wanted to ensure stricts measures were in place to tackle any emergency situation.

The bench adjourned the hearing for Monday when the state is expected to submit more data on availability of hospital beds and vaccines.

