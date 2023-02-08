TN governor’s staff assaults cab driver; probe on: Police

A cab driver was allegedly assaulted by Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi’s personal staff, police said on Tuesday, adding a probe has been started in the matter.

The accused identified as Thirugnana Sambandam, advisor of media and communication to the governor had booked a private cab from the Chennai airport to Mugalivakkam on February 6, police said. In his police complaint, the cab driver alleged that Sambandam attacked him twice and threatened him of dire consequences as he is a higher official.

A video of the incident shared on social media shows the driver and Sambandam involved in a heated argument. Sambandam is heard asking the cab driver to stop recording the video and delete it. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

In the same video, the driver responds: “I don’t care if you are some big official. Is a taxi driver so low for you? You hit me badly and I will complain. I will file a case”.

Sambadam is heard responding that he tried to stop the driver when he attempted to leave without waiting and the driver reacts that he said that there would be waiting charges. The driver had objected when Sambandam made him stop at multiple locations. As of now, police have registered a community services register (CSR) based on his complaint and not filed an FIR, according to reports.

