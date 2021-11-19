Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TN panel begins probe into teen's suicide after sexual assault
TN panel begins probe into teen’s suicide after sexual assault

TN panel chairperson Saraswathi Rangaswamy, along with three members, questioned 13 witnesses. They included the teen’s parents and classmates.
The teen died by suicide in her house on November 11 alleging sexual harassment by the teacher, who was arrested under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and remanded in custody.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Coimbatore The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection for Children’s Rights on Thursday began an investigation into the suicide of a 17-year-old student after an alleged sexual assault by her schoolteacher.

Commission chairperson Saraswathi Rangaswamy, along with three members, questioned 13 witnesses. They included the girl’s parents and classmates.

Talking to reporters later, Rangaswamy said a report on the probe would be submitted soon to the Tamil Nadu government.

The girl died by suicide in her house on November 11 alleging sexual harassment by the teacher, who was arrested under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and remanded in custody.

The principal of the school was also arrested under the Act for not taking action on the girl’s complaint and lodged in jail.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

