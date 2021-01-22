In a sharp criticism of the Centre's Covid-19 vaccination delivery plan, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday blamed the government for "complete lack of clarity about the availability of corona vaccine for India's population".

"The CWC notes with concern that there is complete lack of clarity about availability of the Corona Vaccine for India’s population, nor is there a timeline laid out by the Government for vaccination beyond the first 3 crore people," the CWC resolution stated.

The resolution was passed in a crucial meeting of the CWC which was held to to deliberate on the way forward to elect the new party chief.

The virtual meeting started with the address of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The resolution pointed out that India’s under-privileged, disadvantaged and marginalised sections, particularly the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST), the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the poor, need to be administered the vaccine free of charge and within a time-bound period.

Noting the rise in hesitancy for the Covid-19 vaccine, the committee also slammed the government for allowing blatant politicisation of the regulatory process to clear the vaccine for use in order to boost the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The vaccination programme in India, CWC said, should be conducted in a manner that enhances public confidence and trust.

"Time, numbers and avoidance of wastage are critical. Apart from front-line health professionals, the state governments should be given the option of laying out a state-specific order of beneficiaries, so that the vaccination programme is taken forward with utmost speed and efficiency," the resolution mentioned.

Asking the government to ensure necessary steps are taken to overcome the hesitancy amongst front-line health professionals on Covid-19 vaccination, CWC in its resolution appealed and said, "CWC appeals to the people of India to come forward without any hesitation and vaccinate themselves."

At the CWC, Congress President Sonia Gandhi blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its handling of the pandemic. “The government has inflicted untold suffering on the people of our country by the manner in which it has managed the Covid-19 pandemic. It will take years for the scars to heal." Gandhi hoped that India's nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive would be completed to the fullest extent.

The internal committee of Congress also slammed the pricing of drug for Covid-19 - a disease outbreak that has toppled economies across the globe from early last year, torpedoed economies, and tested the mettle of public health system in every affected nation - and sought a clear policy.

"CWC expresses its dismay over reports that the Vaccine may be sold in the open market at ₹2,000/- for two dosages per individual. Such profiteering in times of grave adversity simply cannot be permitted. Government needs to explicitly and publicly declare a clear policy in this regard," the CWC resolution said.