To curb Covid-19 spread, Railways to impose fine up to 500 for not wearing masks in trains and stations premises

india news

In line with the preventive measures taken by the Centre against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the railways on Saturday announced a fine of ₹500 for people found to be violating face mask norms in trains and stations premises.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Migrants arriving from Maharashtra wait in a queue for Covid-19 test at Patna railway station.

