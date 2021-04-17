To curb Covid-19 spread, Railways to impose fine up to ₹500 for not wearing masks in trains and stations premises
In line with the preventive measures taken by the Centre against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the railways on Saturday announced a fine of ₹500 for people found to be violating face mask norms in trains and stations premises.
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 01:17 PM IST
In line with the preventive measures taken by the Centre against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the railways on Saturday announced a fine of ₹500 for people found to be violating face mask norms in trains and stations premises.