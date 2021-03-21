To encourage reading, Odisha sets up its first public library in a park

In a novel initiative to inculcate the reading habit in students, youngsters and the community at large, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority on Sunday opened a public library in one of the parks of Bhubaneswar where children can come and read books for 6 hours every day.

The library, a collaboration between the BDA and city-based Bakul Foundation, started functioning at the Biju Patnaik Park, popularly known as ‘Forest Park’, and will have around 2000 books, including fiction, non-fiction, biographies, classics and textbooks. Though this library caters to people of all age groups, it would focus on children and students. It would have among others all-time favourite series-- Wimpy Kids, Geronimo Stilton books, Hardy Boys, Nancy Drew books, Enid Blyton books and the Harry Potter series.

Former IAS officer and chief advisor to CM Naveen Patnaik, R. Balakrishnan who inaugurated the library on Sunday morning, said it is a great step by the BDA to promote the park library culture at a time when the reading habit is declining among youngsters.

“In the age of Internet and social media, there is a steady decline in the reading habit. Therefore, initiatives like a park library will surely help in encouraging and promoting reading habits among all. This library will definitely attract children, students, book lovers and people visiting the park who can spend some time in reading amid a cool and peaceful environment,” said Balakrishnan, adding that more such libraries will come up in other big parks in the city.

The BDA has provided the space and the physical infrastructure required for setting up the library. As the library is located within the park, it would be open between 7 am and 10 am then between 4 pm and 7 pm daily except on Mondays.

Founder-secretary of Bakul Foundation, Sujit Mahapatra said the library has a collection of Odia and English books and has shelves with books for children too, with chairs and tables meant for them. “The books have been graded into difficulty levels and genres to get a child interested in reading without intimidating him or her. The library has books in English and Odia, but there is a shelf each for children’s books in Hindi and French as well.

The foundation will engage its volunteers – comprising students, retired people, homemakers and professionals – who will conduct storytelling sessions, creative workshops and live performances to attract students and youngsters to the library,” Mahapatra said.