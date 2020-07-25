To hike milk yield, Tripura to adopt sex-sorted artificial insemination of cattle

india

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:57 IST

Tripura has decided to introduce sex-sorted artificial insemination of milch cows rather than the conventional artificial insemination for the first time in a bid to make the state self-sufficient in milk production.

The state has targeted to increase the milch cow population by 1.56 lakhs through sex-sorted semen straws in the three financial years, ending at 2022-23.

The state government data showed that Tripura produced 1,74,260 metric tonnes (MT) of milk in the 2017-18 financial year, followed by 1,83,515 MT and 1,97,270 MT in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.

The state has an annual average requirement of 2,34,350 MT of milk, and the current production is less than the demand.

“We have decided to adopt a three-year plan to introduce sex-sorted artificial insemination during the mating season of milch cows. This decision has been taken to increase milk production in our state. We are aiming to increase the milch cow population in our state by 90% under the Mukhyamantri Unnato Godhan Yojana,” said Ratan Lal Nath, state law minister.

The 13.10-crore scheme’s expenses will be borne the Central and the state government in a 90:10 ratio.

Tripura is aiming to increase the milch cow population by 78,000, 46,800, and 31,200 in the next three financial years.

Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Kerala have also adopted sex-sorted artificial insemination of livestock to boost their milk yields.