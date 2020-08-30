BJP to organise ‘Seva Saptah’ next month to mark PM Modi’s 70th birthday

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 11:49 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a week-long Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday on September 17.

The party has sent a circular to all its state unit chiefs, suggesting activities that could be taken up as part of the week-long campaign.

Arun Singh, who is in-charge of the BJP’s central office and a party general secretary, has sent a circular that contained the list of programmes, including social initiatives, with the theme 70 that states have been asked to organise.

According to the circular, the programmes will include the presentation of artificial limbs and other equipment to 70 differently-abled people in every district of the country. Spectacles will be distributed to 70 blind people in every district. BJP leaders will distribute fruits in 70 hospitals and poor colonies while complying with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) guidelines.

The party has asked its leaders and members to make arrangement for the donation of plasma to 70 Covid-19 patients in accordance with local hospitals’ need.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), led by Poonam Mahajan, has been asked to organise at least 70 blood donation camps in major states and at least one camp in every district of smaller states, according to news agency reports.

Plantation of 70 saplings in every booth has to be done by BJP workers. Cleanliness drive is to be organised in 70 villages of every district and a pledge will be taken on the occasion to get rid of single-use plastic. Cleanliness drive will be undertaken at 70 public places in each district headquarters.

Also, 70 virtual conferences on the Life and Mission of PM will be organised through webinars.

The circular stated that the party would not be able to organise exhibitions on the “splendid work” done by PM Modi highlighting various aspects of his personal life because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Instead, the party will circulate 70 slides on the PM’s feat via social media.

The BJP’s central leadership has also asked all its Members of Parliament (MPs), members of legislative assemblies (MLAs) and public representatives to participate in all these programmes while adhering to Covid-19 norms.