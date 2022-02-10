Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi says ‘Why should I', day after PM says 'he doesn't listen'
india news

Rahul Gandhi says ‘Why should I', day after PM says 'he doesn't listen'

"PM Modi is right, Rahul Gandhi does not listen to PM Modi; I am not scared of CBI, ED," Rahul Gandhi said as he addressed an election rally in Uttarakhand on Thursday. 
Rahul Gandhi replies to what PM Modi said about him in his interview with news agency ANI. 
Published on Feb 10, 2022 01:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in his exclusive interview to news agency ANI said Rahul Gandhi does not listen; he does not sit in Parliament. On Thursday, as Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Uttarakhand, he attempted to explain what PM Modi actually meant and said, "PM Modi said Rahul doesn't listen. This means ED and CBI can't work on Rahul Gandhi. This is what he meant."

"Yes, he is right. Rahul Gandhi does not listen to Narendra Modi. He thinks he can scare everybody by ED, CBI. I am not scared. Instead, I feel like laughing...seeing his pride," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Why should I listen to Narendra Modi?" Rahul Gandhi said.

In his interview with ANI, PM Modi on Wednesday said departments concerned have issued clarifications regarding Rahul Gandhi's accusations that he made in Parliament. "How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?" PM Modi said.

Reiterating what he said in his Parliament speech, Rahul Gandhi said, "In my Lok Sabha speech, I talked about two Indias that PM Modi is making. One India belongs to the industrialists and the other India belongs to the poor, the unemployment. In the first India, you can get anything if you are an industrialist. In my speech, I also talked about China."

"Then PM Modi gave a long speech in which he said wrong things about the Congress, about me which he generally does. Then yesterday he gave another interview. Have you watched that? I don't know," Rahul Gandhi added.

"Narendra Modi blames us for arranging for buses for migrants. That was not our job. We were not in the power. Narendra Modi ji does not do his own work and then blames us. You could not prove employment to people. In fact, you rendered people jobless," Rahul Gandhi said.

 

Topics
rahul gandhi narendra modi
