To sustain political aims, both YSRC and BJP display separate roles at Centre, state

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 01:06 IST

The ruling YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh appears to be maintaining a love-hate relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party which is making efforts to grow into a potential opposition party in the state.

While the YSRC leadership has been extending full-fledged support to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on various issues, it is facing bitter opposition from the BJP back home in the state.

For the last few days, the BJP leaders have been turning aggressive against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government over a series of alleged attacks on temples.

The recent burning of a 62-year old chariot at the famous Vaishnavaite temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district was a flashpoint in the BJP’s agitation against the state government and the YSRC government went all out to crush their agitation by arresting hundreds of BJP workers and putting scores of BJP leaders under house arrest.

The BJP leaders are also fuming over the recent statement of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams trust board chairman Y V Subba Reddy that there was no need for non-Hindus like Jagan Mohan Reddy to sign the mandatory declaration in the Tirumala temple disclosing their faith in Lord Venkateshwara.

Adding fuel to the fire, YSRC leader and state civil supplies minister Kodali Nani questioned why such a rule was imposed only in Tirumala, when it was not there in churches and mosques. “If Jagan Mohan Reddy doesn’t sign the declaration of his faith in Lord Venkateshwara, does it lose its sanctity?” he asked in a television chat on Sunday.

This has triggered a furore in the state BJP, who took out a rally at Alipiri at the foothills of Tirumala on Monday. “This is nothing but blasphemy and it has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. The chief minister should sack the minister,” BJP state president Somu Veerraju said.

Strangely, the YSRC is extending whole-hearted support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the YSRC MPs voted in favour of the three controversial bills on agriculture sector, seeking to replace three ordinances – the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The YSRC MPs extended support to the BJP in the election of Harivansh Narayan Singh as deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha last week. The Jagan government also accepted the option given by the Modi government for going in for additional borrowings to offset the GST compensation payment by the Centre, though more than 12 states including Telangana opposed the same.

Jagan also accepted Modi government’s condition to implement power sector reforms as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat package, including fixing of meters to agriculture sector so as to enhance its borrowing limits.

Political analyst Mallu Rajesh said both the YSRC and the BJP were playing their cards as per their political convenience. “The BJP, which lost badly in the last elections, wants to emerge as a strong political force in AP and unless it opposes the YSRC, it cannot fulfil its objective,” he said.

On the other hand, the YSRC needs the support of the Modi government at the Centre to sustain state financial position. “And Jagan is still facing the CBI case in his alleged quid pro quo case. So, he cannot afford to confront the Centre,” Rajesh said.

Interestingly, Jagan’s neighbour-- chief minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a completely different stand towards the Centre, though both the chief ministers had enjoyed very good relations till recently.

KCR rejected Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat package because of its conditions, opposed the twin options of the GST compensation payment and refused to implement power sector reforms.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi MPs not only stayed away from the election of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha but also voted against the NDA government’s controversial bills on agriculture sector.