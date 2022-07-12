On Vijayan's flyover visit dig, Jaishankar says 'our political motives different'

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday took a dig at external affairs minister S Jaishankar's three-day visit to the southern state while citing the latter's inspection of a flyover in Thiruvanthapuram.

The Left veteran said the "chethovikaram" (loosely translated which means intention) behind a minister as busy as Jaishankar's inspecting a flyover at Kazhakootam can be seen through as elections were due in a few months. Vijayan added Jaishankar has been given the responsibility of the state capital.

“Our EAM was in Kerala. Saw him standing on a flyover. A minister who is very busy and has to take care of external affairs came to see a flyover in Kazhakootam. People will understand the intention behind that. I am only saying that it is the beginning of something,” he was quoted as saying at an event in Thiruvanthapuram.

Jaishankar paid a visit to the Kazhakuttom flyover on National Highway-66 here, which is under construction.

“After about 18 months, there is election in our country and what we are hearing is that Jaishankar has been given the responsibility of the Thiruvananthapuram seat. The visit is part of that,” Vijayan said, adding the EAM wanted to spend time with his party colleagues here and understand how they are doing and what is happening here.

Soon after, Jaishankar hit back saying he undertook a tour of the southern state to get a good understanding on what is happening on the ground. "If getting a good understanding on what is happening on the ground is politically motivated, then I think my political motivation and his may be different", Jaishankar said when asked about Vijayan's comments at a press meet in the state capital.

