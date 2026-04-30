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Today's Chanakya predicts BJP flood in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority

According to projections, the BJP is expected to win around 192 of the 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly, with incumbent TMC barely getting three figures.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 07:01 pm IST
Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
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Pollster Today's Chanakya has released the West Bengal Exit Poll results, indicating a saffron breach of Mamata Banerjee's bastion, and that too with a two-thirds majority.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is contest the 2026 assembly polls from the Bhabanipur seat against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. (HT/PTI)

According to projections, the BJP is expected to win around 192 of the 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly, with the incumbent TMC barely getting three figures at 100. The Today's Chanakya exit poll gives others, which is Congress and the Left Front combined (although they aren't in any alliance), just two seats.

Here is the full seat projection for the West Bengal assembly election 2026 by Today's Chanakya:

BJP - 192 ± 11 Seats

TMC+ - 100 ± 11 Seats

Others - 2 ± 2 Seats

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already rejected all the Exit Poll projections for the state assembly elections, accusing the opposition BJP of ‘fixing’ them.

A similar projection was given by pollster P-Marq, which said the BJP is expected to take the lead with 150–175 seats, while the incumbent Trinamool Congress may win 118–138 seats. It also projected that other parties could secure between two and six seats.

Polls Poll Diary predicted a clear win for the BJP, stating that the party may win 142–171 seats, while the TMC may fall well short of the majority mark with just 99–127 seats.

However, pollster People’s Pulse offered a different projection, suggesting that the incumbent TMC government may retain power in the state, though its tally could drop to 177–187 seats from the current 215 in the Assembly. It projected that the BJP would secure 95–110 seats.

 
today's chanakya tmc mamata banerjee bjp west bengal election 2026 exit poll
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