Pollster Today's Chanakya has released the West Bengal Exit Poll results, indicating a saffron breach of Mamata Banerjee's bastion, and that too with a two-thirds majority.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is contest the 2026 assembly polls from the Bhabanipur seat against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. (HT/PTI)

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According to projections, the BJP is expected to win around 192 of the 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly, with the incumbent TMC barely getting three figures at 100. The Today's Chanakya exit poll gives others, which is Congress and the Left Front combined (although they aren't in any alliance), just two seats.

Here is the full seat projection for the West Bengal assembly election 2026 by Today's Chanakya:

BJP - 192 ± 11 Seats

TMC+ - 100 ± 11 Seats

Others - 2 ± 2 Seats

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already rejected all the Exit Poll projections for the state assembly elections, accusing the opposition BJP of ‘fixing’ them.

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{{^usCountry}} “Exit Polls are from the BJP's office. The numbers are fabricated, meant to demoralise TMC workers,” Banerjee said in a video message, alleging that raids were conducted in her constituency, Bhabanipur, the “entire night”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Exit Polls are from the BJP's office. The numbers are fabricated, meant to demoralise TMC workers,” Banerjee said in a video message, alleging that raids were conducted in her constituency, Bhabanipur, the “entire night”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Election Commission of India held the voting for West Bengal in two phases, the first one on April 23, with a second phase on April 29. The results for the polls will be declared by the polling body on May 4. What the other exit polls have predicted for West Bengal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Election Commission of India held the voting for West Bengal in two phases, the first one on April 23, with a second phase on April 29. The results for the polls will be declared by the polling body on May 4. What the other exit polls have predicted for West Bengal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Matrize, the TMC+ may fall short of the majority mark by a few seats, winning between 125 and 140 constituencies. It gave the BJP an edge, predicting it may win 146–161 seats, indicating a close contest between the two main parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Matrize, the TMC+ may fall short of the majority mark by a few seats, winning between 125 and 140 constituencies. It gave the BJP an edge, predicting it may win 146–161 seats, indicating a close contest between the two main parties. {{/usCountry}}

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A similar projection was given by pollster P-Marq, which said the BJP is expected to take the lead with 150–175 seats, while the incumbent Trinamool Congress may win 118–138 seats. It also projected that other parties could secure between two and six seats.

Polls Poll Diary predicted a clear win for the BJP, stating that the party may win 142–171 seats, while the TMC may fall well short of the majority mark with just 99–127 seats.

However, pollster People’s Pulse offered a different projection, suggesting that the incumbent TMC government may retain power in the state, though its tally could drop to 177–187 seats from the current 215 in the Assembly. It projected that the BJP would secure 95–110 seats.

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