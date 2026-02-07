Toilet cleaning chemical among Tirupati laddu adulterants: CM

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that “toilet cleaner” was among the adulterants present added to the ghee supplied to the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) for the making of Tirupati laddu during the YSR Congress Party’s regime in Andhra Pradesh. NChandrababu Naidu

Addressing a meeting at the “Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku” event at Yemmiganur block’s Kalugotla village in Kurnool district, Naidu reiterated that the ghee supplied to the TTD was adulterated with various chemicals, as indicated in the report submitted by the CBI-led special investigation team, which probed the case.

“The SIT report clearly mentioned that the ghee supplier to the TTD had procured various chemicals, including the one which is typically used for cleaning bathrooms and used them in the adulteration of ghee,” the chief minister said.

He alleged further that YSRCP leaders were trying to mislead the people by claiming that no animal fat was present in the ghee used for making of Tirupati laddus. “The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) report had clearly indicated the presence of animal fat in the ghee, based on which I made the statement. The latest SIT report also mentioned the same, besides indicating that the ghee was adulterated with various chemicals,” he said.

Naidu pointed out that even YSRCP MP and former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy acknowledged the fact that the ghee used for Tirupati laddus could have been adulterated, while denying the presence of animal fat.

He claimed that adulterated ghee was supplied even to the Srisailam temple for the preparation of prasadam during the previous YSRCP regime. Adulterated ghee was supplied to major temples across the state during this period, he said.

State home minister Vangalapudi Anitha also launched a strong attack on the YSRCP, saying the opposition was indulging in blatant lying on the Tirumala ghee adulteration issue. “Not one but four separate reports - from CFTRI, NDDB, NTCSI and the SIT - had confirmed adulteration of ghee used in the Tirumala laddu,” she said.

The home minister alleged that a chemical known as “LABSA” (Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid), typically used for toilet cleaning, had been used in the adulteration and added that it amounted to grave sacrilege.

She concluded by stating that it was the responsibility of the people to ensure that those who hurt Hindu sentiments through such actions are kept out of politics.

Meanwhile, YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at the chief minister for continuing to spread lies even after the charge sheet filed by the CBI-led SIT clearly stating that there was no animal fat in the ghee used to prepare the Tirupati laddu.

Addressing media after visiting former minister Jogi Ramesh’s residence which was allegedly vandalised by TDP supporters, the former CM also said the CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) categorically stated that there was no adulteration of animal fat in the ghee.

“The charge sheet, backed by reports from two Central laboratories, does not mention the names of anyone associated with the YSRCP. Instead of repenting for spreading falsehoods on the laddu issue, Naidu and his propaganda machinery are trying to cover it up and pick holes in the CBI report by appointing a one-man commission,” Jagan alleged.

“Not only that, the CBI also gave a clean chit to former TTD chairmen Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, stating that they did not indulge in any wrongdoing,” he said.

The YSRCP supremo accused Naidu of dragging God into politics and lashed out at him, his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan for using God for “selfish and political gains”.