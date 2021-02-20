Toll collection reaches ₹102 crore, free FASTags till March 1: Latest updates
The countywide rollout of FASTags to encourage digital payments at toll plazas has reached 23.2 per cent, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced on Saturday.
In a tweet, the NHAI said that total number of transaction has crossed 63 lakh. It also said that toll collection though FASTAg has reached ₹102 crore per day.
To facilitate adoption of FASTag, the NHAI has also launched a ‘Free FASTag’ campaign till March 1 by waiving the tag cost of ₹100 at over 770 toll plazas.
FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that has been implemented across the national highways in the country since February 16. The system works through a unique code for every vehicle enabling digital payment of the toll tax when the vehicle crosses the sensors attached at the toll plazas.
The ministry of road and surfacce transport issued a notification which said that any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag will pay a fee equivalent to two times the fee applicable to that category.
In five days since its implementation, the 100 per cent cashless tolling at national highways has been positively received by commuters, the NHAI said.
Also Watch: All FAQs on FASTags answered
The government body has also added a new feature called ‘Check Balance Status’ in the ‘My FASTag App’ which can be downloaded from Googly Play and Apple's app stores.
"The My FASTag App will show FASTag wallet balance status in form of color codes i.e. Green for Active tag with sufficient balance, Orange/Amber for tags with low balance and Red for Blacklisted tags," an NHAI statement said.
In case of low balance (Orange Status), the vehicle users can instantly recharge using the mobile app or avail instant recharge facility at toll plaza Point of Sale (POS), it further said.
The radio-frequency identification (RFID)-based FASTag is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle. It allows direct payment of fee from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and enables vehicles to drive through without stopping for transactions.
