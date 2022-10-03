Home / India News / Toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadoi’s goes up to 3

Published on Oct 03, 2022 09:10 AM IST

An official said prima facie a short circuit appeared to be caused the fire even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter

Over 60 people suffered burns in the incident. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The toll from the Durga puja pandal fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadoi late on Sunday night went up to three as two more people, including a 10-year-old boy, succumbed to their burn injuries on Monday. Over 60 people suffered burns in the incident.

District magistrate Gaurang Rathi said the boy died while undergoing treatment in Varanasi. He added that 22 people suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to Banaras Hindu University Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

Rathi said prima facie a short circuit appeared to be caused the fire even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

Vinay Prakash, an eyewitness, said a curtain near the entrance of the pandal caught fire around the time of aarti.

Officials said around 150 people were inside the pandal at the time of the incident.

Additional director general of police (Varanasi Zone) Ram Kumar formed the four-member SIT, which includes the top fire department and police officers. “The SIT would analyse the cause of the fire and submit its report.”

