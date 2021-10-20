Uttarakhand rains: Overall death toll reaches 46, at least 10 still missing

The toll from rain-related incidents has reached 46 in Uttarakhand while 11 people remain missing and 12 have been injured, said disaster management department secretary SA Murugesan.

He added 28 people have died in the Nainital district, six in Almora, two in Champawat, two in US Nagar, and one in Bageshwar district since Tuesday. The rest of the deaths were reported on October 17 and 18 in the state. Nine houses have also been damaged across the state due to heavy rains.

State Disaster Response Force personnel on Tuesday carried out rescue operations in waterlogged areas of Rudrapur in US Nagar, using rafts at some places.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will conduct aerial surveys of affected areas in Kumaon. He will take stock of the emerging situation and talk to the officials.

On Tuesday, Dhami told local media that 34 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state. He announced ₹4 lakh compensation each to the kin of those killed.

A flash flood swept through Ramgarh in the Nainital district, where the popular lake town was also inundated and cut off from the rest of the state on Tuesday. A number of landslides were also reported.

An unusual western disturbance – a rain system that originates in the Mediterranean region – swept across the northern plans and slammed into the Himalayan ranges, triggering extremely heavy rain spells.