Toll in Attibele firecracker shop blaze increases to 17

The death toll in the fire incident at a cracker shop in Attibele near Bengaluru rose to 17 after another victim succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, officials said. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the site where a firecracker shop-cum-godown caught fire on Saturday, at Attibele in Bengaluru district on October 8. (PTI)

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh (19), an employee of the firecracker godown, who was undergoing treatment at St John’s Hospital in the city. He had suffered 30-40% burn injuries and was admitted in the intensive care unit since October 7.

According to hospital authorities, the victim died after developing infection that led to multi-organ failure. He had suffered significant inhalational burns and was on the ventilator support.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial probe to look into the fire mishap. Bengaluru Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas will conduct the inquiry into the matter and submit a report in three months, a government order issued on Tuesday said.

A magisterial probe will provide the sequence of events that led to the tragedy and those who need to be held accountable. It will ascertain whether the incident was accidental or caused by negligence and whether or not there were lapses in issuance of licence to Sri Balaji Traders.

The order stated that a spot inspection should also be conducted to check if the fireworks store had obtained a licence in accordance with the rules under section 6B of the Explosives Act, of 1884.

The fire took place at the firecracker shop-cum-godown in at Attibele on October 7 when crackers were being unloaded from a vehicle into the godown, police officers said, adding that the firecrackers were transported from Sivakasi, fireworks hub of Tamil Nadu, ahead of Deepavali.

The police have arrested three people in connection with the fire including V Ramaswamy Reddy, the licensee, Anil Reddy, the owner of the land where the godown was built, and Ramaswamy Reddy’s son, Naveen Reddy, who has been hospitalised after suffering burns injuries.

Naveen is undergoing treatment at St John’s Medical College Hospital after suffering between 17-20% burn injuries to parts of his face, upper body, back, and is said to be stable. He is expected to be discharged soon, according to hospital authorities.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah had also ordered the suspension of a tahsildar, a police inspector and a regional fire officer in connection with the incident.