Tomatoes for Covid-19 vaccines: It's a plan in Chhattisgarh

Authorities in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district are offering 2 kilos of tomatoes to encourage people to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). According to reports, the initiative is gaining popularity in the district as people are coming to hospitals to get the jab in large numbers. "It's being done to encourage them. We appealed to vegetable vendors, they supplied [the tomatoes] to the municipality," news agency ANI quoted an official, Purshottam Sallur, as saying.

On Monday, Chhattisgarh added 12,345 fresh cases of Covid-19 to the nationwide tally, which currently stands above 15 million. The state also reported 170 fatalities due to the viral infection in the span of 24 hours and currently has 128,019 active cases.

Amid Covid-19 vaccine shortage fears, the state on Monday received 5,716,550 doses and reported consumption of 5,016,042 doses. There are another 200,000 doses in the pipeline. On Sunday, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel reviewed the current status of coronavirus pandemic in 10 districts of the state, preventive measures and arrangements made for the treatment of patients in a virtual meeting held at his residence office.

Following the meeting, the state government has mandated a Covid-19 test for all passengers at airports, railway stations, bus stands and inter-state borders coming to the state amid the increasing number of coronavirus infections. "Amid increasing COVID-19 caseload, passengers coming from outside to be tested at airports, railway stations, bus stands and inter-state borders. Testing to be done in rural areas as well," said Baghel in a statement on Monday.

He also instructed the senior officers of the state health department to make sure that the availability of essential medical devices including testing kits, oxygen cylinders, Remedisvir and necessary medicines are continuous. In all districts, medical staff should be recruited according to need immediately.

