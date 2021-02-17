Home / India News / Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob granted transit bail for 3 weeks by Bombay High Court
A non-bailable warrant was issued by a Delhi court against Jacob for her alleged role in preparing the toolkit.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Indian students hold placards and shout slogans condemning police action against various activists during a protest in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Police on Saturday arrested climate activist Disha Ravi, for circulating a document on social media supporting months of massive protests by farmers. Police also issued arrest warrants for two other activists, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, saying the three created the document and shared it with others. According to police, the sharing of the document on social media indicated there was a “conspiracy” behind violence on Jan. 26, India's Republic Day, when the largely peaceful farmer protests erupted into clashes with police. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed transit anticipatory bail application of activist Nikita Jacob and granted her transit bail for three weeks. Jacob is one of the accused in the case where some activists prepared a toolkit in support of the protest against the farm laws.

Justice P D Naik gave Jacob three weeks' time to approach the court concerned in Delhi for relief.

On Tuesday, another suspect in the case, Shantanu Muluk, an engineer based in Maharashtra's Beed district, was also granted transit anticipatory bail for 10 days by the HC's Aurangabad bench.

Jacob and Muluk, who claim to be environmental activists, had approached the HC after a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrants against them.

According to the Delhi police, the two along with arrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, were allegedly involved in preparing the document and were in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements".

The Delhi police on Monday alleged that Ravi along with Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image.

(With inputs from PTI)

