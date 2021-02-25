Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk’s bail plea hearing today

A Delhi court on Wednesday sought the response of Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail plea of Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk, who is a co-accused in the “toolkit” — a Google document — case in favour of the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana, who granted bail to Ravi on Tuesday, posted Muluk’s bail application for arguments on Thursday. Muluk had got transit bail from the Bombay high court on February 16 for a period of 10 days.

During the brief hearing held through video-conferencing on Wednesday, the court noted Delhi police’s submission that Muluk has been granted protection from arrest till February 26.

The matter was adjourned after the public prosecutor, Irfan Ahmed, said that the investigating officer of the case was not present today and “it would be better if the matter is heard in physical presence.”

Muluk, along with Ravi and another co-accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges. Ravi was arrested by a cyber cell team of Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. Muluk and Jacob are currently on transit bail, with Ravi being granted bail on Tuesday after 10 days in police custody.