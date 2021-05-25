‘Toolkit’ probe: Delhi Police asks two Congress leaders to join investigation

Delhi Police on Tuesday served notices to two Congress leaders Rohan Gupta and MV Rajeev Gowda in the ‘Covid toolkit’ case and asked them to join the probe following a complaint into the matter, officials familiar with the developments told news agency PTI.

The official confirmed that notices were served to Congress social media head Rohan Gupta and party spokesperson MV Rajeev Gowda with connection to the probe. The enquiry into the complaint is in its preliminary stage and no FIR has been filed so far. The police official also said that the notices are not fresh.

“These notices were served around 8-9 days ago based on a complaint received from the Congress party. They were asked to join the probe so that it could help us in carrying the investigation forward,” the officials said.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police searched Twitter India’s offices in New Delhi and Gurgaon and sent a notice to Twitter India asking it to clarify as to why BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet on a ‘toolkit’ allegedly made by Congress to defame the government and PM Modi was tagged as ‘manipulated media’ by the social media giant.

“The Delhi police team went to the Twitter India office to serve a notice to the social media giant as a part of routine process. This was necessitated as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous,” Delhi Police PRO Chinmay Biswal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been at loggerheads since the past week over a purported ‘toolkit’ which the BJP claims was made by Congress to diminish the image of the Prime Minister and criticise government’s efforts to contain the pandemic. The Congress claims that the alleged ‘toolkit’ being tweeted by the BJP is fake.