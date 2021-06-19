Top 10 states that have administered highest Covid vaccine doses so far. Check here

India has administered more than 27 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses since it began the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16. The cumulative vaccine coverage amounted to 27,23,88,783 doses through 37,48,147 sessions till Saturday 7am, the Union health ministry data said.

Over 33 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours across the nation, the ministry data showed.

Here are the top 10 states that have administered the highest number of vaccine doses so far:

Maharashtra has administered the highest number of vaccine doses to date. It has given over 271.5 lakh vaccine doses since January 16.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the second-highest number of vaccine doses amounting to over 250.83 lakh, according to the health ministry.

Gujarat has administered 215.54 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses till date.

Followed by Rajasthan that has administered 206.18 lakh vaccine doses so far.

Next in the top 10 states, is West Bengal that has administered 186.11 lakh vaccine doses.

Karnataka has given 180.69 lakh vaccine doses in the state till date.

Madhya Pradesh has administered 149.72 lakh vaccine doses since Janaury 16.

Bihar has given over 131 lakh vaccine doses.

Andhra Pradesh has administered 124.65 lakh vaccine doses.

Followed by Tamil Nadu with over 121 lakh vaccine doses given to date.

The government began its liberalized and accelerated phase 3 strategy for inoculation on May 1 and under the strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer procured by the Centre will be provided to the states and Union territories (UT) for free.

More than 28.50 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far, through the Centre's free of cost channel and through direct procurement category, the health ministry informed.

The ministry said over 2.87 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with th states and UTs to be administered and over 52 lakh vaccine doses are in the pipeline, which will be received by the states and UTs within next three days.

