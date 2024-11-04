Sensex crash today hit these stocks the hardest. See full list

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plunged over 3.94% to hit an intra-day low of ₹1,785.45 on BSE after a US court ruling stalled the launch of its new drug, LEQSELVITM (deuruxolitinib). Several stocks have experienced fluctuations today.(AP)

The second loser today was NTPC, which operates in the Power - Generation/Distribution sector and is classified as a large cap on the BSE. Its current share price at 395.70. The stock has experienced fluctuations today, with a low of ₹393.95 and a high of ₹417. Over the past 52 weeks, the shares have seen a low of ₹233.5 and a high of ₹448.3.

Here's a list of the top 5 loser shares on BSE: