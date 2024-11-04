Menu Explore
Sensex crash today hit these stocks the hardest. See full list

ByHT News Desk
Nov 04, 2024 11:44 AM IST

Sensex today: The second loser today was NTPC, which operates in the Power - Generation/Distribution sector and is classified as a large cap on the BSE.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plunged over 3.94% to hit an intra-day low of 1,785.45 on BSE after a US court ruling stalled the launch of its new drug, LEQSELVITM (deuruxolitinib).

Several stocks have experienced fluctuations today.(AP)
Several stocks have experienced fluctuations today.(AP)

The second loser today was NTPC, which operates in the Power - Generation/Distribution sector and is classified as a large cap on the BSE. Its current share price at 395.70. The stock has experienced fluctuations today, with a low of 393.95 and a high of 417. Over the past 52 weeks, the shares have seen a low of 233.5 and a high of 448.3.

Here's a list of the top 5 loser shares on BSE:

  • Sunpharma
  • NTPC
  • Reliance
  • Adaniports
  • Powergrid

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
